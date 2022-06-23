Flex LNG secures 24 years of contract backlog for three LNG carriers

Jun. 23, 2022
  • Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) said on Wednesday that it enters into new Time Charter agreements subject to final documentation and customary closing conditions for Flex Rainbow, Flex Enterprise and Flex Amber.
  • Flex LNG and the Charterer of Flex Enterprise and Flex Amber, a supermajor, have agreed to replace the existing variable Time Charters which are due October 2023 and March 2024 with new fixed hire Time Charters.
  • The duration of each of the new Time Charters is seven years.
  • The commencement of the new Time Charters will be in the third quarter of 2022 with expiry thus in third quarter of 2029.
  • Additionally, Flex LNG and the Charterer of Flex Rainbow, a large global trading company, have agreed a new ten-year fixed rate Time Charter for Flex Rainbow which will commence in direct continuation of the existing Time Charter which expires in January 2023.
  • The new Time Charter will thus expire in early 2033.
  • The new Time Charter Agreements remain .
  • Øystein Kalleklev, CEO of Flex LNG Management AS commented: "After these new contracts, our firm minimum backlog is 54 years with another 28 years of possible extension options."
  • Shares are up 2.20% premarket.
