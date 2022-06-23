Novartis Tafinlar/Mekinist combo gets FDA nod for solid tumors with gene mutation
Jun. 23, 2022 4:42 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Tafinlar plus Mekinist to treat patients 6 years of age and older with unresectable or metastatic solid tumors with BRAF V600E mutation who have progressed after prior therapy and have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.
- The Swiss pharma giant said in a June 23 press release that under the Accelerated Approval Program, continued approval of Tafinlar (dabrafenib) + Mekinist (trametinib) for the indication may be contingent upon verification of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.
- The company added that Tafinlar + Mekinist is the first BRAF/MEK inhibitor to be approved with a tumor-agnostic indication for solid tumors carrying the BRAF V600E mutation and the only BRAF/MEK inhibitor approved for use in children.
- The FDA approval was backed by data from three trials: ROAR, NCI-MATCH Subprotocol H, and X2101.