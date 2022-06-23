Novartis Tafinlar/Mekinist combo gets FDA nod for solid tumors with gene mutation

Jun. 23, 2022 4:42 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Novartis company corporate campus

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Tafinlar plus Mekinist to treat patients 6 years of age and older with unresectable or metastatic solid tumors with BRAF V600E mutation who have progressed after prior therapy and have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.
  • The Swiss pharma giant said in a June 23 press release that under the Accelerated Approval Program, continued approval of Tafinlar (dabrafenib) + Mekinist (trametinib) for the indication may be contingent upon verification of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.
  • The company added that Tafinlar + Mekinist is the first BRAF/MEK inhibitor to be approved with a tumor-agnostic indication for solid tumors carrying the BRAF V600E mutation and the only BRAF/MEK inhibitor approved for use in children.
  • The FDA approval was backed by data from three trials: ROAR, NCI-MATCH Subprotocol H, and X2101.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.