EMX Royalty acquires additional shares of Norra Metals
Jun. 23, 2022 4:57 AM ETEMX Royalty Corporation (EMX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) shares popped around 3% yesterday after the Canadian metals royalty company announced ownership of 7,924,106 common shares of Norra Metals.
- The acquisition was made pursuant to a property sale agreement with Norra executed in Dec. 2018.
- EMX owned 5,771,000 common shares prior to the acquisition (representing 5.69% of Norra's outstanding common shares). It now owns 13,695,106 common shares of the company, representing 12.53% of Norra's outstanding common shares.
