Air Liquide, Siemens Energy form JV for production of large-scale renewable hydrogen electrolyzers in Europe
Jun. 23, 2022 5:00 AM ETL'Air Liquide S.A. (AIQUY), AIQUF, SMEGF, SMNEYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY) and Siemens Energy (OTCPK:SMEGF) form a joint venture for series production of industrial scale renewable hydrogen electrolyzers in Europe.
- Air Liquide will take 25.1 percent, and Siemens Energy will hold 74.9 percent of the joint venture, which creation remains subject to approval of the competent authorities.
- The Franco-German partnership will enable the emergence of a sustainable hydrogen economy in Europe and foster a European ecosystem for electrolysis and hydrogen technology.
- Production is expected to begin in the second half of 2023 and ramp-up to an annual production capacity of three gigawatts by 2025.
- The JV will be headquartered in Berlin.
- Additionally, both parties have agreed to dedicate R&D capacities to the co-development of the next generation of electrolyzer technologies within the framework of the partnership.
- The strategic partnership will benefit from a portfolio of hydrogen projects combining both parties pipelines, targeting large industrial-scale hydrogen projects in collaboration with customers.
- The partners will apply for “large projects” funding under the EU’s Innovation Fund, Green Deal and Important Project of Common European Interest-scheme for hydrogen, funded by the European Governments.