Raymond James client AUA rise 1% in May to $1.19T despite flat equity markets

Jun. 23, 2022 5:10 AM ETRaymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) client asset under administration of $1.19T in May rose from $1.18T in the prior month.
  • "Despite flat equity markets, client assets increased over the preceding month driven by strong advisor retention and recruiting across our multiple affiliation options," said RJF Chairman and CEO Paul Reilly.
  • Financial assets under management of $183.3B also rose 1% in May, though declined by 2% from the same period a year ago.
  • Raymond James (RJF) Bank loans of $29.2B gains 2% in May and 23% from the same period a year ago. Clients' domestic cash sweep balances of $76.1B increase 3% from April and 22% from the same period a year ago.
  • Previously, (May.24) Raymond James client AUA falls in April due to equity market decline.
