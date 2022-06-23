Raymond James client AUA rise 1% in May to $1.19T despite flat equity markets
Jun. 23, 2022 5:10 AM ETRaymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) client asset under administration of $1.19T in May rose from $1.18T in the prior month.
- "Despite flat equity markets, client assets increased over the preceding month driven by strong advisor retention and recruiting across our multiple affiliation options," said RJF Chairman and CEO Paul Reilly.
- Financial assets under management of $183.3B also rose 1% in May, though declined by 2% from the same period a year ago.
- Raymond James (RJF) Bank loans of $29.2B gains 2% in May and 23% from the same period a year ago. Clients' domestic cash sweep balances of $76.1B increase 3% from April and 22% from the same period a year ago.
