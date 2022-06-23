Novartis to invest $250M for new therapies to fight neglected tropical diseases, malaria

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) said it is committing $250M over five years to advance research and development (R&D) of new treatments to fight against neglected tropical diseases and malaria.

The Swiss pharma giant made the June 23 announcement in conjunction with the Kigali Summit on Malaria and NTDs alongside the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) meeting.

The Kigali Declaration aims to mobilize political will and secure commitments to achieve the SDG3 target on NTDs and meet targets set out in the World Health Organization’s Neglected Tropical Disease Roadmap (2021-2030).

The Commitment includes $100M to advance R&D for parasite diseases Chagas and leishmaniasis, dengue, and parasitic diarrhea infection cryptosporidiosis.

The company said the Novartis Institute for Tropical Diseases (NITD) in collaboration with Wellcome is working to discover new anti-parasitic therapies for Chagas disease. The company is also collaborating with the Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative to jointly develop LXE408 to treat visceral leishmaniasis, and are currently entering phase 2 trial.

Novartis added that a potential compound to treat dengue fever is currently in phase 1 trial, while an NITD discovered drug candidate EDI048 is currently in phase 1 trial for Cryptosporidium.

Meanwhile, with regard to Malaria, Novartis committed $150M to advance the clinical development programs of its three drug candidates to fight emerging resistance to antimalarial drug artemisinin; and for a new formulation for babies under 5kg with malaria.