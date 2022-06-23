Box collaborates with FUJIFILM Business Innovation to enhance DocuWorks functionality
Jun. 23, 2022 5:35 AM ETBox, Inc. (BOX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Box (NYSE:BOX) announced a technology collaboration with FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corporation to enhance it's DocuWorks functionality, enabling “DocuWorks documents (.xdw)” to be previewed and searched on Box.
- Owned by FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corporation, DocuWorks is a document handling software used by a cumulative total of 8M licenses in Japan and Asia Pacific.
- This integration will allow users to store and save DocuWorks files in Box and preview them within Box, including via mobile devices.
- Previously to this enhancement, DocuWorks documents had to be downloaded from Box to a DocuWorks-installed PC to view. In addition, because only file name search was available, it took added time to find desired content, sometimes hindering efficiency.
- “Many users in Asian markets including Japan use the Box Content Cloud and DocuWorks together to help them conduct secure work from anywhere,” said Diego Dugatkin, Chief Product Officer at Box. “With this preview enhancement, the integration between Box and DocuWorks will be even more frictionless and secure. Users will be able to easily view DocuWorks files in Box in real time, from anywhere or any device, facilitating easier collaboration on content.”
- Since the start of 2022, BOX lost ~8.5%.