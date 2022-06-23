Ormat Technologies raises $375M through private placement of green convertible senior notes offering
Jun. 23, 2022 5:44 AM ETOrmat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) has priced an upsized private offering of $375M (from $350M) of 2.50% green convertible senior unsecured notes due July 15, 2027.
- Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $56.25M of notes.
- The sale is expected to close on June 27, 2022.
- Interest will be payable semiannually in arrears on January 15 and July 15 of each year, beginning on January 15, 2023.
- The company estimates net proceeds of approximately $364.9M (or approximately $419.7M if the initial purchasers exercise their option in full).
- The company expects to use approximately $18M of the net proceeds to repurchase concurrently with the closing of this offering shares of its common stock in privately negotiated transactions at a price per share equal to $69.44, approximately $21.3M (or approximately $24.5M if the initial purchasers exercise their option) to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, approximately $221.9 M to fund the previously announced prepayment of its Series 3 Bonds, and accrued and unpaid interest and the remainder for general corporate purposes.
- ORA +1.5% PM but has lost ~12% on YTD basis.
- ORA is at high risk of performing badly as it is overpriced and has inferior profitability when compared to other Utilities stocks, to the point that it gets a Sell rating from SA Quant rating system.