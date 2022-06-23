Novo Nordisk, Echosens team up to advance early diagnosis, awareness for liver disease
Jun. 23, 2022
- Denmark's Novo Nordisk (NVO) and France-based technology company Echosens are collaborating to advance early diagnosis of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and increase awareness of the disease.
- NASH is condition in which there is inflammation and liver damage and build up of fat in the liver in people who drink little or no alcohol.
- The companies said in a June 22 press release that the two will support additional clinical validation, generation of real-world evidence and use of non-invasive diagnostic tests for NASH and also increase awareness of the disease.