Novo Nordisk, Echosens team up to advance early diagnosis, awareness for liver disease

Jun. 23, 2022 6:03 AM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

New Nordisk

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Denmark's Novo Nordisk (NVO) and France-based technology company Echosens are collaborating to advance early diagnosis of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and increase awareness of the disease.
  • NASH is condition in which there is inflammation and liver damage and build up of fat in the liver in people who drink little or no alcohol.
  • The companies said in a June 22 press release that the two will support additional clinical validation, generation of real-world evidence and use of non-invasive diagnostic tests for NASH and also increase awareness of the disease.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.