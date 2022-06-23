LightInTheBox GAAP EPADS of -$0.05, revenue of $93.77M
Jun. 23, 2022 6:03 AM ETLightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (LITB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- LightInTheBox press release (NYSE:LITB): Q1 GAAP EPADS of -$0.05.
- Revenue of $93.77M (-16.3% Y/Y).
- CEO comment: "Despite the uncertainties in the first half of 2022, we continued to grow from strength-to-strength in our timely response strategies, supply chain restructuring and global coordination capabilities. We have grown stronger and more flexible to tap into more upside opportunities. We have come a long way to overcome all kinds of challenges and pressures over the past two years. We stand by our proven growth strategies to maintain competitive pricing on a wide selection of quality products. We will continue to invest in R&D and establish long-term close collaborations with our suppliers to offer the best value-for-money and globally sourced products on our shopping platforms."