LightInTheBox GAAP EPADS of -$0.05, revenue of $93.77M

Jun. 23, 2022 6:03 AM ETLightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (LITB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • LightInTheBox press release (NYSE:LITB): Q1 GAAP EPADS of -$0.05.
  • Revenue of $93.77M (-16.3% Y/Y).
  • CEO comment: "Despite the uncertainties in the first half of 2022, we continued to grow from strength-to-strength in our timely response strategies, supply chain restructuring and global coordination capabilities. We have grown stronger and more flexible to tap into more upside opportunities. We have come a long way to overcome all kinds of challenges and pressures over the past two years. We stand by our proven growth strategies to maintain competitive pricing on a wide selection of quality products. We will continue to invest in R&D and establish long-term close collaborations with our suppliers to offer the best value-for-money and globally sourced products on our shopping platforms."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.