BMW starts production at new $2.2B China plant to enhance EV production
Jun. 23, 2022 6:19 AM ETBayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMWYY)BYMOF, BAMXFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Germany's BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) has formally begun production at a new plant in China with an investment of ¥15B ($2.24B) as it accelerates electric vehicle production - Reuters.
- The company's third car assembly facility in China The Lydia plant, will increase annual output in the world's biggest auto market to 830,000 vehicles from 700,000 in 2021.
- The first model that will roll off the Lydia plant's production lines is the i3, a pure electric mid-sized sports sedan.
- The plant is designed to be capable of producing battery-powered electric cars only according to market demand on its flexible manufacturing lines.
- BMW sold 208,507 vehicles in China in Q1, -9.2% Y/Y.
- Since the start of 2022, BMW lost around 20%.
- The company gets hold rating from Wall Street Analyst and SA quant rating system as it is at high risk of dividend cut.