BMW starts production at new $2.2B China plant to enhance EV production

BMW

vesilvio/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Germany's BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) has formally begun production at a new plant in China with an investment of ¥15B ($2.24B) as it accelerates electric vehicle production - Reuters.
  • The company's third car assembly facility in China The Lydia plant, will increase annual output in the world's biggest auto market to 830,000 vehicles from 700,000 in 2021.
  • The first model that will roll off the Lydia plant's production lines is the i3, a pure electric mid-sized sports sedan.
  • The plant is designed to be capable of producing battery-powered electric cars only according to market demand on its flexible manufacturing lines.
  • BMW sold 208,507 vehicles in China in Q1, -9.2% Y/Y.
  • Since the start of 2022, BMW lost around 20%.
  • The company gets hold rating from Wall Street Analyst and SA quant rating system as it is at high risk of dividend cut.
