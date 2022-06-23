InoBat Auto, Ideanomics enter into strategic partnership

Jun. 23, 2022 6:22 AM ETIdeanomics, Inc. (IDEX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • European electric batteries supplier InoBat Auto has entered into a strategic partnership with EV company Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and the State of Indiana to set up its first North American headquarters, production facility and eventual commercial-scale battery module and pack assembly plant.
  • The parties plan to embark on a three-phased investment project based in Indiana that will see opening of a new R&D and production facility for battery module and pack assembly. The facility will have an initial annual production capacity of 100 MWh.
  • Both companies then plan to establish a commercial-scale battery module and pack assembly plant with an initial annual production capacity of 2-3 GWh.
  • InoBat Auto's European facilities will supply cells for the first two phases. Based on sufficient and bankable offtake agreements, InoBat Auto will explore the option to construct a tailor-made battery cell production facility with an initial 4 GWh annual capacity.
