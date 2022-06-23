Radware selected by Ukraine's SSSCIP for cloud security
Jun. 23, 2022 6:28 AM ETRadware Ltd. (RDWR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) said on Thursday that Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection is using Radware's Cloud DDoS Protection and Cloud Web Application Firewall Services as pro-bono technical assistance to increase its cyber defenses in the face of aggressive and persistent cyber attacks.
- Ukraine's SSSCIP is tasked with protecting state information resources.
- With nation-state threat actors and other hackers launching volumetric attacks across multiple and emerging DDoS and web attack vectors, Ukraine’s SSSCIP team chose Radware for a comprehensive threat detection and mitigation solution to protect a number of critical governmental web-services.