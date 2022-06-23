Radware selected by Ukraine's SSSCIP for cloud security

Jun. 23, 2022 6:28 AM ETRadware Ltd. (RDWR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) said on Thursday that Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection is using Radware's Cloud DDoS Protection and Cloud Web Application Firewall Services as pro-bono technical assistance to increase its cyber defenses in the face of aggressive and persistent cyber attacks.
  • Ukraine's SSSCIP is tasked with protecting state information resources.
  • With nation-state threat actors and other hackers launching volumetric attacks across multiple and emerging DDoS and web attack vectors, Ukraine’s SSSCIP team chose Radware for a comprehensive threat detection and mitigation solution to protect a number of critical governmental web-services.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.