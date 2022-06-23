BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) began the construction works for its first African mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Kigali, Rwanda.

The German biotech, which has developed an mRNA COVID vaccine with Pfizer (PFE), expects the first set of manufacturing BioNTainers to be delivered to the site by the end of 2022.

BioNTech (BNTX) had announced its plans in February to set up scalable vaccine production in Africa by developing and delivering turnkey mRNA manufacturing facilities based on a container solution. The manufacturing solution consists of one drug substance and one formulation module, each called a BioNTainer — a clean room which the company equips with manufacturing solutions.

The company said in a June 23 press release that the 30K square meters Rwandan facility will initially have two BioNTainers.

The company will work with staff from its sites in Germany to advance the training of ~100 people who will run the site.

BioNTech (BNTX) added that manufacturing in the BioNTainers in Rwanda is expected to begin ~12 to 18 months after their installation.

The company expects to set up additional factories in Senegal and South Africa.

In addition, the company said that its malaria vaccine candidates, which are based on its mRNA platform, are expected to enter human trials later in 2022.

BioNTech (BNTX) noted that BioNTainers will be able to make several mRNA-based vaccines for the African Union member states, which could include the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and BioNTech's investigational malaria and tuberculosis vaccines.