Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures rise, but market likely at the mercy of Powell

Stock index futures point to a higher open Thursday, but direction through the day should hinge again on what Fed chief Jay Powell says on Capitol Hill.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +1.2%, S&P futures (SPX) +0.6% and Dow futures (INDU) +0.3% are higher.

Tech and defensive sectors are leading the way before the bell.

Powell appears before the House Financial Services Committee at 10 a.m. ET. In yesterday's Senate appearance Powell cast a shadow over stocks with what many saw as acknowledgment that a soft landing is a heavy ask.

Even as "Powell emphasized the Fed’s willingness to deal with inflation, those growing fears of a recession meant that fed funds futures became more doubtful on the Fed’s ability to take policy into restrictive territory," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said.

"The Fed has destroyed all credibility around forward guidance," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said. "The challenge is that recent extraordinary events have changed ordinary economic behavior."

"Central banks do not need to lower wage pressures; they need to moderate demand. Demand may react more quickly than wages to policy tightening (per the US housing slowdown). That increases policy error risks, and the Fed has already made policy errors."

Rates continue lower after a tumble in the previous session. The 10-year Treasury yield is down 5 basis points to 3.11% and the 2-year is down 5 basis points to 3.01%.

If "you look at the Fed’s preferred yield curve indicator that Powell has cited of the near-term forward spread (which looks at the 18m forward 3m yield minus the current 3m yield), that came down by -18.9bps yesterday to 176bps, which is the lowest it’s been in over 3 months, even if it still remains some way out of inversion territory," Reid said.

Among stocks, Financials will be in focus with the Fed set to release its stress test results.