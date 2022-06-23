Germany raises the alarm in emergency gas plan

A troublesome energy crisis continues to escalate across the globe, as a myriad of factors impacts flows, output, supply and production. The latest warning bell went off Thursday morning as Germany announced it would move to the so-called "alert stage" of its emergency gas plan, seeing a high risk in long-term gas supply shortages. The crunch has been exacerbated by sanctions and Russia's Vladimir Putin turning off the taps, and comes amid a similar situation in the U.S. that saw President Biden release a four-point plan to lower prices at the pump (including a federal gas tax holiday).

Quote: "This will affect industrial production and become a major burden for many consumers. It's an external shock," German economy minister Robert Habeck declared. "We will defend ourselves against this, but it will be a rocky road that we as a country now have to walk. Even if you don't really feel it yet, we are in a gas crisis."

Germany announced the first phase of its emergency gas plan on March 30, when the Kremlin's demands for payment in rubles prompted Germany to prepare for a potential cutoff in supply. Local suppliers were invited to advise the government as part of a crisis team and Habeck called on consumers to reduce their consumption. While the second phase doesn't call for state intervention measures, it could trigger a change in the law that passes along price increases to industry and households.

Outlook: Over the past week, Moscow has slashed capacity to Germany via Nord Stream 1 by 60%, leading to outsized moves for gas contracts as the country attempts to refill its storage before wintertime. If Germany ups its gas plan to the third and last "emergency" level, the government would assume control of the entire nation's distribution network. Germany has already reopened several coal-fired power stations to shore up supply, which could dent European support for climate efforts or push Ukraine into an unfavorable settlement with Russia.