Accenture reports mixed FQ3 results, raises revenue growth outlook for FY2022

Jun. 23, 2022 6:50 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Accenture press release (NYSE:ACN): FQ3 GAAP EPS of $2.79 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $16.16B (+21.9% Y/Y) beats by $200M.
  • New bookings of $17B for the quarter, the company’s second-highest ever, a 10% increase in U.S. dollars and 15% in local currency.
  • The company raises FY2022 revenue growth to 25.5% to 26.5% in local currency vs. consensus growth of 22.34% and prior growth view of 24% to 26%; continues to expect operating margin of 15.2% and free cash flow of $8B to $8.5B; updates EPS to $10.61 to $10.70 vs. prior outlook of $10.61 to $10.81 and consensus of $10.88; and now expects foreign-exchange impact of negative 4.5%.
