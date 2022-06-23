Studio City International holdings extends key license in Macau
Jun. 23, 2022 6:51 AM ETStudio City International Holdings Limited (MSC)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) announced it entered into a subconcession contract with Melco Resorts Limited to extend the expiration of the contract date for the Studio City Casino to December 31, which coincides with the extended expiration date of all the other concessions and subconcessions in Macau
- The gaming operator and the Studio City Entertainment Limited subsidiary also amended the agreement to operate the Studio City Casino to align to the newly enacted amendments to the gaming law in Macau. In addition, certain conditions imposed by the Macau government relating to the previously existing agreement, including in relation to shareholding requirements for certain direct and indirect shareholders of Studio City Entertainment Limited, are no longer applicable.