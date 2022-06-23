Monekeypox plays tick higher ahead of WHO emergency meeting
Jun. 23, 2022 6:55 AM ETCo-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX)EBS, CMRX, GOVX, SIGA, TNXP, BVNKF, BVNRYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Companies targeting the monkeypox virus are on the rise in the pre-market Thursday as an Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) meets today to decide whether to declare the latest outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.
- PHEIC designation is WHO's highest level of warning, previously issued for the COVID-19 pandemic and Ebola.
- According to Reuters, more than 40 countries have reported over 3,000 monkeypox cases outside Africa, where the rare viral disease is usually found.
- Notable gainers include, the test maker Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX), vaccine developers Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) and Chimerix (CMRX).
- Developers of therapeutics GeoVax Labs (GOVX), SIGA Technologies (SIGA) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) are also trading higher on below average volume.
- However, Danish biotech Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNKF) (OTCPK:BVNRY), a notable beneficiary of the outbreak with its Imvanex vaccine against the virus, is trading lower in the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.
- On Wednesday, the Biden administration allowed commercial labs to conduct monkeypox tests in an attempt to contain the outbreak, which according to experts, is far bigger than the official case count of 126.