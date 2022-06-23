American Airlines ends service to four U.S. cities due to pilot shortage

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) announced it will cut service to four U.S. cities in September due to a shortage of pilots.

The carrier will stop service to Toledo, Ohio; Islip, N.Y.; Ithaca, N.Y., and Dubuque, Iowa after Labor Day.

The airports were served by American Airlines’ (AAL) regional airline subsidiaries.

American Airlines (AAL) is not the only airline that has cut back on some regional service due to a lack of pilots. The airline industry in general has struggled to find enough pilots after many major carriers offered early retirement packages during the pandemic in an effort to cut quarterly cash burn.

Shares of American Airlines Group (AAL) rose 1.07% in premarket trading to $13.24 vs. the 52-week trading range of $11.93 to $22.50.