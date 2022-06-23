Rite Aid beats Q1 expectation, raises FY2023 revenue outlook

Jun. 23, 2022 7:05 AM ETRite Aid Corporation (RAD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Rite Aid press release (NYSE:RAD): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.60 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $6.01B (-2.4% Y/Y) beats by $280M.
  • Shares +0.3% PM.
  • FY2023 Outlook: Total revenues are expected to be between $23.6B and $24B vs. prior outlook of $23.1B and $23.5B and consensus of $22.91B; Retail Pharmacy Segment revenue is expected to be between $17.35B and $17.65B and Pharmacy Services Segment revenue is expected to be between $6.25B and $6.35B; Net loss is expected to be between $246.3M and $203.3M vs. previous outlook of $167M and $210M; Adjusted EBITDA outlook reaffirmed to $460M and $500M; Adjusted diluted EPS $(1.19) and $(0.66) vs. prior guidance of $(0.53) and $(1.06) and consensus of $(3.03); Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $250M; To generate positive free cash flow.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.