Darden Restaurants GAAP EPS of $2.24 beats by $0.02, revenue of $2.6B beats by $60M, guides revenue above the consensus

Jun. 23, 2022 7:07 AM ETDarden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Darden Restaurants press release (NYSE:DRI): Q4 GAAP EPS of $2.24 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $2.6B (+14.0% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
  • Fiscal 2023 Financial Outlook: Total sales of $10.2 to $10.4 billion vs consensus of $10.24B. Same-restaurant sales growth of 4% to 6%. 55 to 60 new restaurant openings. Total capital spending of $500 to $550 million. Total inflation of approximately 6%. An effective tax rate of approximately 13.5%. Diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations of $7.40 to $8.00 vs consensus of $8.13
  • Shares -0.97% PM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.