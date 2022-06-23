Darden Restaurants GAAP EPS of $2.24 beats by $0.02, revenue of $2.6B beats by $60M, guides revenue above the consensus
Jun. 23, 2022 7:07 AM ETDarden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Darden Restaurants press release (NYSE:DRI): Q4 GAAP EPS of $2.24 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $2.6B (+14.0% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
- Fiscal 2023 Financial Outlook: Total sales of $10.2 to $10.4 billion vs consensus of $10.24B. Same-restaurant sales growth of 4% to 6%. 55 to 60 new restaurant openings. Total capital spending of $500 to $550 million. Total inflation of approximately 6%. An effective tax rate of approximately 13.5%. Diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations of $7.40 to $8.00 vs consensus of $8.13
- Shares -0.97% PM.