FactSet Research Systems tops Q3 expectation, reaffirms FY2022 outlook
Jun. 23, 2022 7:09 AM ETFactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- FactSet Research Systems press release (NYSE:FDS): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.76 beats by $0.54.
- Revenue of $488.75M (+22.3% Y/Y) beats by $12.17M.
- FY2022 Outlook: Organic ASV plus professional services is expected to increase in the range of $130M to $150M Y/Y; Revenues are expected to be in the range of $1.8B to $1.83B vs. consensus of $1.82B; Operating margin is expected to be in the range of 25.5% to 26.5%; Adjusted operating margin is expected to be in the range of 33% to 34%; Effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 12.5% to 13.5%; Diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $9.75 to $10.15; Adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $12.75 to $13.15 vs. consensus of $13.01.