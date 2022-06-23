GSK to invest £1B in R&D to fight infectious diseases in lower-income countries

GSK (NYSE:GSK) said it will investment £1B over 10 years to advance research and development (R&D) aimed at infectious diseases that disproportionately impact lower-income countries.

The British pharma giant said the research will focus on new vaccines and drugs to prevent and treat malaria, tuberculosis, HIV (through ViiV Healthcare), neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), and anti-microbial resistance, which account for more than 60% of the disease burden in many lower-income countries.

GSK made the June 23 announcement in conjunction with the Kigali Summit on Malaria and NTDs, similar to Swiss pharma Novartis (NVS), which committed $250M over five years for R&D of new treatments to fight NTDs and malaria.

To achieve the targets, GSK has formed a non-commercial Global Health Unit to prioritize preventing and treating infectious diseases in lower-income countries where it can impact health with little prospect of a commercial return on investment.

"GSK now has more than 30 potential new vaccines and medicines (including pre-clinical assets) in 13 high-burden infectious diseases to accelerate, and we must work collectively with urgency to bring these potentially life-saving innovations to people that need them," said GSK Chief Global Health Officer Thomas Breuer.

In addition to the £1B for R&D, GSK (GSK) said it reaffirmed its commitment to supply albendazole — calling it the largest medicine donation ever made — until lymphatic filariasis and soil-transmitted helminthiasis morbidity are eliminated as public health problems everywhere.

The company also confirmed that it was doubling production of its AS01 adjuvant for use in its RTS,S malaria vaccine to help meet potential demand for the vaccine in the medium term.