Spire Global stock rises on $6M NASA contract extension
Jun. 23, 2022 7:16 AM ETSpire Global, Inc. (SPIR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) shares popped over 7% pre-market after the firm announced the award of a $6M, 12-month contract extension from NASA to continue its participation in the agency’s Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition (CSDA) program.
- Since 2018, Spire (SPIR) has provided reflectometry, radio occultation and other Earth observation data to the CSDA program. It will continue to deliver a comprehensive catalog of Earth observation data, associated metadata, and ancillary information from its constellation of 100+ multipurpose satellites.
