Spire Global stock rises on $6M NASA contract extension

Jun. 23, 2022 7:16 AM ETSpire Global, Inc. (SPIR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) shares popped over 7% pre-market after the firm announced the award of a $6M, 12-month contract extension from NASA to continue its participation in the agency’s Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition (CSDA) program.
  • Since 2018, Spire (SPIR) has provided reflectometry, radio occultation and other Earth observation data to the CSDA program. It will continue to deliver a comprehensive catalog of Earth observation data, associated metadata, and ancillary information from its constellation of 100+ multipurpose satellites.
  • SPIR is at high risk of performing badly, learn why
 
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.