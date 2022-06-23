After migrating all advanced trading features into a unified Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) account, the company will eventually shut down Coinbase Pro later, it said.

The cryptocurrency exchange platform had already added a number of features such as staking, Borrow, dapp wallet, and Coinbase Card to the Coinbase app (COIN) and Coinbase.com.

As more advanced features were added to Coinbase.com and the app, "many customers rely on Coinbase Pro and Coinbase.com (COIN) for overlapping sets of features, and often experience friction when transferring balances back and forth between the two products," the company said. Coinbase (COIN) stock is rising 2.6% in Thursday premarket trading.

To resolve that friction, the company built the Pro advanced trading features into the Conbase (COIN) mobile app and Coinbase.com. Advanced Trade, equipped with the capabilities of Coinbase Pro, was released on Coinbase.com earlier this year.

"Over the next several months, we will continue to launch new upgrades to Advanced Trade before beginning to sunset Coinbase Pro," the company said.

Earlier this week, Coinbase Global (COIN) redesigned its mobile app to make web3 more accessible to users

Note that last week, Coinbase (COIN) announced it's reducing headcount by 18% to manage expenses as it navigates the cryptocurrency markets volatility.