Stantec awarded engineering during construction of water treatment plant
Jun. 23, 2022 7:18 AM ETStantec Inc. (STN), STN:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Stantec (NYSE:STN) said on Thursday that it has been awarded the engineering during construction, and commissioning portions of the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant Renewal Project (BPWTP) in Saskatchewan, as part of the Graham-Aecon JV.
- Together with its partners Graham, Aecon, and Associated Engineering, Stantec led the engineering design of the $273 million comprehensive upgrade to the BPWTP, using the progressive design-build delivery model.
- It is the first time this delivery model has been employed in Canada for water infrastructure.
- Stantec will be involved in construction inspections as well as start-up and commissioning activities.
- It will deliver an upgraded water treatment plant for the 260K customers in the cities of Moose Jaw and Regina, plus users of SaskWater and Buffalo Pound Provincial Park.
- The project is expected to be complete in 2025.