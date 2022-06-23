Farmland Partners adds second farm for $2M in Hamilton County, Nebraska

Jun. 23, 2022 7:19 AM ETFarmland Partners Inc. (FPI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) acquired 158 acres of farmland in Hamilton County, Nebraska.
  • The irrigated row crop farm was bought for $2M and the property will be leased back to the seller. The property is located approximately 16 miles from an 838-acre farm that the Company purchased on June 1.
  • It is the company's second purchase in the county this month.
  • The company now owns 32 farms in Nebraska, spanning 7,374 acres.

  • “Hamilton County is in the heart of a fertile seed corn area, and it’s highly regarded for its good soils and water access. This farm has a great productivity track record and is a good addition to the Company’s portfolio.” said FPI Chairman and CEO Paul Pittman.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.