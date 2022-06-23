Farmland Partners adds second farm for $2M in Hamilton County, Nebraska
Jun. 23, 2022 7:19 AM ETFarmland Partners Inc. (FPI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) acquired 158 acres of farmland in Hamilton County, Nebraska.
- The irrigated row crop farm was bought for $2M and the property will be leased back to the seller. The property is located approximately 16 miles from an 838-acre farm that the Company purchased on June 1.
- It is the company's second purchase in the county this month.
- The company now owns 32 farms in Nebraska, spanning 7,374 acres.
“Hamilton County is in the heart of a fertile seed corn area, and it’s highly regarded for its good soils and water access. This farm has a great productivity track record and is a good addition to the Company’s portfolio.” said FPI Chairman and CEO Paul Pittman.