CSL Limited gets CDC recommendation for seasonal influenza vaccine
Jun. 23, 2022 7:20 AM ETCSL Limited (CSLLY)CMXHFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Seqirus, a unit of Australian biotech CSL Limited (OTCPK:CSLLY) (OTCPK:CMXHF), announced that a group of independent experts of the U.S. CDC added its Fluad Quadrivalent shot as a preferentially recommended seasonal influenza vaccine for those aged 65 years and older.
- The decision of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) was based on the clinical benefits of the vaccine compared to standard egg-based influenza vaccines, the company added.
- Fluad Quadrivalent is designed to protect against four strains of seasonal influenza annually.
- A preferential recommendation helps guide healthcare providers and patients on the standard of care for this at-risk age group, Dave Ross, Vice President, North America Commercial Operations, Seqirus, said.
- One of the largest influenza vaccine providers in the world, Seqirus reported ~20% YoY growth in seasonal influenza vaccine sales in the second half of 2021.