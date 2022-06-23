Twitter testing new, long-form feature known as Notes
Jun. 23, 2022 7:29 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) said on Wednesday that it was testing a new feature to write longer, blog-like posts known as "Notes."
- The new feature, which was announced in a tweet, is being tested by "a small group of writers" and can be read "in most countries."
- In addition, Twitter (TWTR) said that last year's acquisition of Revenue, which brought paid newsletters to the service, would be a part of the Notes feature.
- Twitter (TWTR) shares were up slightly less than 0.5% to $38.68 in premarket trading on Thursday.
- On Wednesday, Wedbush Securities said the acquisition of Twitter (TWTR) by Elon Musk is heading towards "some sort of finale," with a shareholders meeting on the matter likely held later this summer.