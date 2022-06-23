Twitter testing new, long-form feature known as Notes

Jun. 23, 2022 7:29 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Twitter Goes Public On The New York Stock Exchange

Andrew Burton/Getty Images News

  • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) said on Wednesday that it was testing a new feature to write longer, blog-like posts known as "Notes."
  • The new feature, which was announced in a tweet, is being tested by "a small group of writers" and can be read "in most countries."
  • In addition, Twitter (TWTR) said that last year's acquisition of Revenue, which brought paid newsletters to the service, would be a part of the Notes feature.
  • Twitter (TWTR) shares were up slightly less than 0.5% to $38.68 in premarket trading on Thursday.
  • On Wednesday, Wedbush Securities said the acquisition of Twitter (TWTR) by Elon Musk is heading towards "some sort of finale," with a shareholders meeting on the matter likely held later this summer.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.