Amryt's Filsuvez gets approval in EU to treat rare skin disorder

Jun. 23, 2022 7:33 AM ETAmryt Pharma plc (AMYT)KRYSBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Low angle view of the large banner on the facade of the southern wing of the Berlaymont building, seat of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium.

olrat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The European Commission (EC) approved Amryt's (NASDAQ:AMYT) Filsuvez to treat partial thickness wounds associated with dystrophic and junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) in patients 6 months and older.
  • EB is a rare disease in which the skin becomes fragile and can tear or blister from minor injury/rubbing.
  • Filsuvez will be the first and only approved therapy for patients EB, the Dublin-based company said in a June 23 press release.
  • The approval was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called EASE which included 58 sites in 28 countries.
  • The company noted that authorization of Filsuvez® in the EU provides a regulatory core dossier which may form the basis for future regulatory submissions in LATAM and the Middle East.
  • A day ago, Krystal Biotech (KRYS) filed for U.S. approval of its topical gene therapy B-VEC to treat patients with dystrophic EB.
