Darden Restaurants gains after earnings topper, capital allocation boosts

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) reports same-restaurant sales rose 11.7% in FQ4, led by a 34.5% jump in the fine dining segment against a soft pandemic comparable, Same-restaurant sales were up 6.5% for the Olive Garden chain and were 10.6% higher for the LongHorn Steakhouse chain.

Total sales were 14.2% higher during the quarter to $2.60B with 33 new restaurants (net) in the mix.

Food and beverage costs rose 22.4% during the quarter and restaurant labor costs were up 20.1%. Marketing expenses and G&A expenses were lower than a year ago.

Looking ahead, DRI sees same-restaurant sales growth of 4% to 6% running up against an inflation rate of around 6%.

On the capital allocation front, DRI boosted its quarterly dividend payout by 10% and added a new $1B stock buyback.

Shares of Darden Restaurants (DRI) rose 1.64% in premarket action on Thursday.