Jun. 23, 2022

  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) announced on Thursday that the company submitted a regulatory filing in Canada requesting an expansion for the label of its COVID-19 shot to include adolescents aged 12 through 17 years.
  • The protein-based vaccine with the brand name Nuvaxovid is already approved in Canada for those aged 18 years and older.
  • The Supplement to the New Drug Submission filed with Health Canada is based on data from the ongoing pediatric expansion of PREVENT-19 pivotal Phase 3 trial, Novavax said.
  • The trial reached the primary endpoint with an overall clinical efficacy of 80% when the Delta variant was dominant, the company added, citing data from 2,247 adolescents aged 12 through 17 years who took part in the U.S.-based study.
  • The U.S. FDA has yet to clear the Novavax (NVAX) vaccine despite the recent endorsement from an independent group of its experts.
