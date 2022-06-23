Citigroup restructures Asia region leadership structure - Reuters

Jun. 23, 2022 7:43 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Citigroup (NYSE:C) has revamped its regional leadership structure for its Asian operations, Reuters reported Thursday, citing a memo it has seen.

Tim Monger will head of the bank's North and East Asian business "cluster," based in Hong Kong, and Amol Gupte will lead South Asia and ASEAN, according to the memo. Both will report to the bank's Asia-Pacific CEO Peter Babej.

"This new structure will strengthen our focus on critical growth corridors and drive operational synergies across our markets," Babej said in the memo.

Monger, who joined the company in 2017, currently serves as Citi's (C) chief financial officer for Asia-Pacific. Gupte, who has been with the company for more than 30 years, has led the ASEAN business and has been the Singapore country officer since 2016.

In the region, Citi (C) is focusing on building its investment banking and corporate and commercial banking units, while its consumer banking unit exits 10 markets. Recall that the company's consumer banking business is pulling out of a number of international markets to focus to focus on four wealth centers — Hong Kong, Singapore, London and UAE.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Citi (C) plans to add 3,000 new staff to its Asia institutional business over the next few years.

