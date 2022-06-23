Louis Vuitton signs 3-year renewal with Bambuser to ramp up live shopping experience

  • Louis Vuitton (LVMH) (OTCPK:LVMUY) has renewed its master agreement with cloud-based software solution provider, Bambuser, for 3 more years.
  • The agreement makes Bambuser's live video shopping solutions available to all LVMH's Maisons, including both one-to-one and one-to-many product suite.
  • That comes right after LVMH added the one-to-one solution to the existing agreement following the success of live video shopping pilots by selected LVMH Maisons. Bambuser's product suite is a cloud-based software solution used by global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps, and social media.
