ESE enters multi-year partnership with Dome Productions
Jun. 23, 2022 7:59 AM ETESE Entertainment Inc. (ENTEF), ESE:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ESE Entertainment (OTCQB:ENTEF) has entered into a memorandum of agreement with Dome Productions for a tenure of three years.
- Through the alliance, both parties will leverage their respective relationships and industry contacts to collaborate on several productions.
- Dome Productions is a leading media production company jointly owned by Bell Media and Rogers Media.
- Further, ESE will provide Dome with the first right of refusal for ESE’s North American broadcast facilities, while Dome will provide preferred pricing, access to engineering design, and technical workflow support.