F-star Therapeutics stock soars 71% as Sino Biopharma set to acquire it for $161M
Jun. 23, 2022 By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- China's Sino Biopharmaceutical's (OTCPK:SBHMY) (OTCPK:SBMFF) unit invoX Pharma is acquiring F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) in a $161M all-cash deal.
- U.K.-based invoX will begin a tender offer within 10 business days to acquire all the issued and outstanding common shares of F-star at $7.12/share.
- The acquisition aims to accelerate invoX’s strategy to build Sino Biopharm’s International Biopharmaceutical R&D platform outside of China, according to the company's June 23 press release.
- Sino said F-star's proprietary platform technology uses tetravalent (2+2) bispecific antibodies that enables the simultaneous targeting of two different antigens.
- "We believe our tetravalent bispecifics offer the best approach to tackle hard-to-treat cancers and other serious diseases, with the ambition to deliver longer and improved lives for patients," said F-star CEO Eliot Forster.
- The deal has been approved by the boards of invoX and F-star.
- The transaction is expected to close in H2 2022, subject to conditions, including tender of more than 50% shares of F-star, and regulatory approvals, including and U.S. antitrust clearance.
- FSTX +71.11% $6.81 premarket June 23