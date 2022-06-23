F-star Therapeutics stock soars 71% as Sino Biopharma set to acquire it for $161M

Jun. 23, 2022

  • China's Sino Biopharmaceutical's (OTCPK:SBHMY) (OTCPK:SBMFF) unit invoX Pharma is acquiring F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) in a $161M all-cash deal.
  • U.K.-based invoX will begin a tender offer within 10 business days to acquire all the issued and outstanding common shares of F-star at $7.12/share.
  • The acquisition aims to accelerate invoX’s strategy to build Sino Biopharm’s International Biopharmaceutical R&D platform outside of China, according to the company's June 23 press release.
  • Sino said F-star's proprietary platform technology uses tetravalent (2+2) bispecific antibodies that enables the simultaneous targeting of two different antigens.
  • "We believe our tetravalent bispecifics offer the best approach to tackle hard-to-treat cancers and other serious diseases, with the ambition to deliver longer and improved lives for patients," said F-star CEO Eliot Forster.
  • The deal has been approved by the boards of invoX and F-star.
  • The transaction is expected to close in H2 2022, subject to conditions, including tender of more than 50% shares of F-star, and regulatory approvals, including and U.S. antitrust clearance.
  • FSTX +71.11% $6.81 premarket June 23
