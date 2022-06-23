Fusion Pharma wins FDA nod to start trials for solid tumor candidate
Jun. 23, 2022 8:05 AM ETFusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN)IPSEY, IPSEFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The clinical-stage oncology company Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) announced on Thursday that the FDA cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) applications for [225Ac]-FPI-2059 and the corresponding imaging analogue [111In]-FPI-2058.
- FPI-2059 is a small molecule designed to deliver actinium-225 to tumor tissue expressing neurotensin receptor 1 (NTSR1), a protein that is excessively detected in multiple solid tumor types.
- Fusion (FUSN) intends to launch a Phase 1, non-randomized, open-label clinical trial for the candidate targeting patients with solid tumors expressing NTSR1. The trial particpants will undergo a screening process with the administration of FPI-2058, an imaging analogue of FPI-2059.
- In April 2021, Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY) (OTCPK:IPSEF) sold [177Lu]-IPN-1087 (IPN-1087), a lutetium-based beta-emitting radiopharmaceutical to Fusion (FUSN) which later converted it to alpha-emitting [225Ac]-FPI-2059.