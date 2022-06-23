Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) recalled its entire fleet of fully-electric bZ4Xs less than two months after the Japanese automaker launched what was its first mass-produced battery-powered sport utility vehicle.

The recall was tied to a warning that the bZ4X wheels could fall off due to an issue with bolts.

Toyota (TM) is still investigating the cause of the defect and urged owners not to drive the car until it can be repaired. No injuries or incidents have been reported.

The recall covered 2,700 vehicles, of which 2,200 were designated for the European market, 280 for North America, 110 for Japan and 60 for the rest of Asia. Financial Times reported that most of the deliveries to customers had not been completed yet.

Toyota (TM) has targeted an initial production run of the all-electric model of just 7K units. The model is seen as an important test case for Toyota's overall EV strategy.

The 2023 Toyota bZ4X features a dual-motor system with a slightly larger 72.8-kwh battery pack to produce 214 horsepower and 248 lb-ft of torque.

Toyota (TM) has been a long-time proponent of a transition away from gasoline-powered cars through the sale of hybrids.

Shares of TM fell 0.40% premarket on Thursday to $158.50.

