Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) edged higher on Thursday as investment firm Goldman Sachs started coverage on the data analytics company, noting it sees 11% upside in the stock.

Analyst Gabriela Borges started coverage on Palantir (PLTR) with a neutral rating and a $10 price target, noting that although there is "limited near-term visibility," the company is levered to the digital transformation and is improving its go to market strategy.

"We view Palantir as uniquely positioned in an ecosystem of data analytics vendors, given its holistic solutions encompassing data preparation, data modeling, and forward-deployed engineers," Borges wrote in a note to clients, adding that Goldman is constructive on Palantir's (PLTR) long-term opportunity to succeed in the enterprise as it grows its sales force and continues updating its products.

Palantir (PLTR) shares rose slightly more than 1.5% to $9.16 in premarket trading.

Borges noted that Palantir's (PLTR) average deal size is $8M which could be impacted if the economy goes into a recession and companies are reluctant for larger transformation projects.

There's also concern regarding Palantir's (PLTR) "outsized" stock-based compensation, which accounts for 33% of its sales, compared to 15% at its peers. However, Palantir's (PLTR) "best-in-class" financial profile, scoring a 60 on the rule of 40, has kept Goldman with a view that it may become more constructive over time.

For software-as-a-service companies, the rule of 40 states that its growth rate plus its free cash flow rate should be 40% or higher.

In the research, Borges concluded that Palantir's (PLTR) government business from both the U.S. and European Union is "robust," even with a heightened geopolitical risk backdrop.

On Tuesday, investment firm Bank of America started coverage on Palantir (PLTR) with a buy rating, noting that data is now seen as "the new bullets."