Ubiquitech Software's subsidiary announces new strategic partnership with Addshoppers

Jun. 23, 2022 8:12 AM ETUbiquitech Software Corp. (UBQU)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Ubiquitech Software's (OTCPK:UBQU) subsidiary CannazAL announces new strategic partnership with a retargeting and remarketing providers in the E-Commerce space AddShoppers to work with existing site traffic and convert to additional sales revenue.
  • "Our new relationship with this online partner will facilitate excellent retargeting of our traffic and ultimately increase sales and conversions. They have been a pleasure to work with and we are expecting very good results from their proprietary program and ongoing assistance to grow our business" said Chief Marketing Officer Frank Casella
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.