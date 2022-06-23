Ubiquitech Software's subsidiary announces new strategic partnership with Addshoppers
Jun. 23, 2022 8:12 AM ETUbiquitech Software Corp. (UBQU)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Ubiquitech Software's (OTCPK:UBQU) subsidiary CannazAL announces new strategic partnership with a retargeting and remarketing providers in the E-Commerce space AddShoppers to work with existing site traffic and convert to additional sales revenue.
- "Our new relationship with this online partner will facilitate excellent retargeting of our traffic and ultimately increase sales and conversions. They have been a pleasure to work with and we are expecting very good results from their proprietary program and ongoing assistance to grow our business" said Chief Marketing Officer Frank Casella