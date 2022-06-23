Polygon jumps 25% as whales accumulate tokens

Jun. 23, 2022 8:12 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

concept of NFT

lucadp/iStock via Getty Images

  • Polygon (MATIC-USD) is riding up 25% on Thursday, to $0.51, its highest level in 10 days and up 59% from its 52-week low of $0.32 just five days ago.
  • Cryptocurrencies, in general, have suffered since the beginning of the year as investors sought to reduce risk, but MATIC, had an unusually large surge late in 2021 followed by a bigger dip than most once 2022 started as seen in this chart.
  • YTD, Polygon (MATIC-USD) has dropped 80%, while ethereum (ETH-USD) has declined 71% and bitcoin (BTC-USD) has dipped 56%.
  • In the past six weeks, sharks and whales have embarked on a "pretty big accumulation trend," said crypto data firm Santiment. Tiers of holders ranging from 10K to 10M coins collectively added 8.7% to their holdings, Santiment said.
  • In January, Polygon network activity surged amid record high NFT sales
