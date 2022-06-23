SIGA wins $13M global orders for monkeypox therapeutic
Jun. 23, 2022 8:20 AM ETSIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The commercial-stage pharma, SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA), announced on Thursday that the company received nearly $13M of international procurement orders for its monkeypox therapy, oral TPOXX (tecovirimat).
- SIGA (SIGA) is currently trading ~9% higher in the pre-market.
- The orders include $11M for initial procurement from two new international jurisdictions, located in Europe and the Asia Pacific.
- The remaining ~$3M is from a country in the Asia Pacific region that has already established a contract with the company for oral TPOXX.
- Under the two new contracts, SIGA (SIGA) anticipates the delivery of about $4M of oral TPOXX within the next 45 days and the remainder in 2023.
- “We expect a portion of the courses of oral TPOXX delivered under these orders will be used for the treatment of active monkeypox cases and represent a first step in the response to this outbreak by the global public health community,” Chief Executive Phil Gomez said.
- In May, SIGA (SIGA) announced the FDA approval of an intravenous formulation of the TPOXX, which could also be effective in treating monkeypox.