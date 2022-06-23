SIGA wins $13M global orders for monkeypox therapeutic

Jun. 23, 2022 8:20 AM ETSIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Top view of stethoscope, pen and notebooks written with MONKEYPOX

Abu Hanifah/iStock via Getty Images

  • The commercial-stage pharma, SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA), announced on Thursday that the company received nearly $13M of international procurement orders for its monkeypox therapy, oral TPOXX (tecovirimat).
  • SIGA (SIGA) is currently trading ~9% higher in the pre-market.
  • The orders include $11M for initial procurement from two new international jurisdictions, located in Europe and the Asia Pacific.
  • The remaining ~$3M is from a country in the Asia Pacific region that has already established a contract with the company for oral TPOXX.
  • Under the two new contracts, SIGA (SIGA) anticipates the delivery of about $4M of oral TPOXX within the next 45 days and the remainder in 2023.
  • “We expect a portion of the courses of oral TPOXX delivered under these orders will be used for the treatment of active monkeypox cases and represent a first step in the response to this outbreak by the global public health community,” Chief Executive Phil Gomez said.
  • In May, SIGA (SIGA) announced the FDA approval of an intravenous formulation of the TPOXX, which could also be effective in treating monkeypox.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.