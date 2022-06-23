Greif announces $150M stock buyback plan
Jun. 23, 2022 8:22 AM ETGreif, Inc. (GEF), GEF.BBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Greif (NYSE:GEF) has announced a $150M stock buyback plan.
- The industrial packaging solutions company entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement with Bank of America, N.A. to buyback $75M of its Class A stock.
- Additionally, it plans to repurchase $75M of its Class A and Class B stock in open market purchases over the next 12 to 18 months.
- Under the ASR, Greif (GEF) will receive today an initial delivery of ~80% of the expected share repurchases (~1M Class A shares), with any remaining shares expected to be delivered by the end of the company's first fiscal quarter of 2023.