Greif announces $150M stock buyback plan

Jun. 23, 2022 8:22 AM ETGreif, Inc. (GEF), GEF.BBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Greif (NYSE:GEF) has announced a $150M stock buyback plan.
  • The industrial packaging solutions company entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement with Bank of America, N.A. to buyback $75M of its Class A stock.
  • Additionally, it plans to repurchase $75M of its Class A and Class B stock in open market purchases over the next 12 to 18 months.
  • Under the ASR, Greif (GEF) will receive today an initial delivery of ~80% of the expected share repurchases (~1M Class A shares), with any remaining shares expected to be delivered by the end of the company's first fiscal quarter of 2023.
