AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo's Enhertu gets approval in Canada for breast cancer subtype

Jun. 23, 2022 8:28 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN), SKYF, DSNKYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

AstraZeneca production plant

Roland Magnusson/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Health Canada approved the expanded use of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo's (OTCPK:DSKYF) (OTCPK:DSNKY) Enhertu to treat certain patients with breast cancer.
  • Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) can now be used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-positive breast cancer who have received at least one prior anti-HER2-based regimen either in the metastatic setting, or in the neoadjuvant or adjuvant setting and whose disease recurrence during or within six months of completing neoadjuvant or adjuvant therapy.
  • The approval was backed by data from a phase 3 trial, dubbed DESTINY-Breast03, which showed Enhertu reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 72% versus trastuzumab emtansine.
  • The drug was approved for use for this particular indication in the U.S. in May.
