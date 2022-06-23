Axcelis ships multiple Purion implanters to power device chipmakers in Asia
Jun. 23, 2022 8:29 AM ETAxcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) has made multiple shipments of its Purion H200 Si 200mm and SiC Power Series 150mm high current implanters to power device chipmakers in Asia.
- The shipments included two new penetrations and a follow-on order. The products will be used in high volume production of power devices supporting automotive device markets.
- Bill Bintz, Axcelis' EVP of Product Development, commented, "Increasing automotive power device content is fueling particularly high growth in the power market. The Purion product portfolio is uniquely positioned to cover all current and emerging implant applications for this market segment. In 2022 we expect the power device segment to account for between 30% and 40% of our systems sales, and we expect continued growth in this segment."