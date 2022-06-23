Jobless claims holds steady at 229K

Jun. 23, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments

Man fills in Unemployment benefits application form.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • Initial Jobless Claims: -2K to 229K vs. 225K expected and 231K prior (revised from 229K).
  • 4-week moving average of 223,500 rose from 219,000 in the previous week.
  • The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 0.9% for the week ended June 11, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate.
  • The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 202,844 in the week ended June 18, a decrease of 3,255 (or 1.6%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors had expected a decrease of 1,388 (or 0.7%) from the prior week. And there were 398,284 initial claims in the comparable week in 2021.
  • Continuing jobless claims of 1.315M vs. 1.315M consensus and 1.310M prior.
