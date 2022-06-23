U.S. international transactions deficit widens more than expected in Q1
Jun. 23, 2022 8:31 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Q1 Current Account: -$291.4B vs. -$277.0B consensus; -$224.8B previous (revised from -$217.9B).
- The U.S. current account deficit widened by $66.6B, or 29.6%, in Q1 2022.
- The deficit was 4.8% of current-dollar gross domestic product, up from 3.7% in Q4 2021.
- The current account figure reflects the combined balances on trade in goods and services and income flows between U.S. residents and other countries.
- Exports of goods and services to, and income received from foreign residents increased $25.7B to $1.03T in Q1. Imports of goods and services from, and income paid to, foreign residents increased $92.3B to $1.32T.
