FNKO, BEKE and STXS among pre markets gainers
- F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) +71% on being acquired for $161M.
- Boxed (BOXD) +20%.
- Weber (WEBR) +17%.
- Flex LNG (FLNG) +13% secures 24 years of contract backlog for three LNG carriers.
- Stereotaxis (STXS) +11% rated buy at B Riley.
- Co-Diagnostics (CODX) +10% as Monekeypox plays tick higher ahead of WHO emergency meeting.
- ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) +7%announces closing of $6 Million public offering.
- GeoVax Labs (GOVX) +9% as Monekeypox plays tick higher ahead of WHO emergency meeting.
- Hyzon Motors (HYZN) +9% on fuel cell co-development deal with Schlumberger.
- SciSparc (SPRC) +8%.
- Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) +7% announces its very first scientific educational video news release.
- WeWork (WE) +7%.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (TNXP) +5% four business interviews airing on the Fox Business Network.
- Li Auto (LI) +6% unveils Li L9, its flagship smart SUV.
- Snowflake (SNOW) +6% firm sees it as a 'critical' layer of the tech stack.
- KE Holdings (BEKE) +6%.
- Funko (FNKO) +6%.
- XPeng (XPEV) +6% as Chinese EV stocks jump as State Council keeps tax cuts in place.
- SIGA Technologies (SIGA) +6% global orders for monkeypox therapeutic.