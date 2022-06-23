Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) is an attractive defensive pick amid market volatility, according to J.P. Morgan analyst Megan Alexander.

She explained that her bullishness is bolstered by four main factors. Firstly, Alexander indicated her belief that there is upside to current consensus revenue estimates as a content cycle picks up, margin pressures are likely to subside into the coming year, its category has proven resilient in recessions, and the stock trades at an “attractive valuation” at present.

“Content outlook bodes well for continued topline strength with a strong portfolio of evergreen properties,” she wrote on Thursday. “Our work indicates toy demand remains strong with both Target and Costco calling out the category while toy expert Lutz Muller noted on our recent call that his data shows April and May POS growth of 40% for [Funko] (FNKO) with broad-based strength across geographies and categories.”

Alexander added that the company’s efforts to diversify its revenue streams into evergreen properties, international expansion, and DTC efforts in recent years are likely to keep the stock resilient even in a recessionary scenario or content drought. As such, she upgraded the stock to “Overweight” and raised her price target to $28.

Shares of the Everett, Washington-based pop culture product purveyor popped over 6% in premarket trading on Thursday.

